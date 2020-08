SEM vs LAA Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Baseball 2020 Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels Playing IX, Football Fantasy Tips

The Seattle Mariners will lock horns with Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, August 5, for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Major League Baseball 2020. The teams, grouped in AL West, are placed at bottom two among the five teams. The Major League Baseball 2020 Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels will commence at 7:40 am at the T-Mobile Park with no-person attendance rule.

The Seattle Mariners lost their last outing against Oakland Athletics by 1-11 in the match played on Tuesday. The Angels also faced a defeat in their Monday fixture against Houston Astros by 5-6.

SEM vs LAA Dream11 tips and predictions, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels Major League Baseball 2020 Dream 11 team

Major League Baseball 2020 SEM vs LAA Dream11 prediction, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels Captain: David Fletcher

Major League Baseball 2020 SEM vs LAA Dream11 prediction, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels vice-captain: Mike Trout

Major League Baseball 2020 SEM vs LAA Dream11 prediction, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels Outfielders: Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Mallex Smith, Jose Marmolejos

Major League Baseball 2020 SEM vs LAA Dream11 prediction, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels infielders: Tommy La Stella, David Fletcher,

Major League Baseball 2020 SEM vs LAA Dream11 prediction, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels pitcher: Yusei Kikuchi

Major League Baseball 2020 SEM vs LAA Dream11 prediction, Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels catcher: Joe Odom

SEM vs LAA Major League Baseball 2020 Seattle Mariners probable IX vs Los Angeles Angels: Jose Marmolejos, Braden Bishop, Patrick Wisdom, Shed Long Jr., Yusei Kikuchi, Austin Nola, Mallex Smith, Jake Fraley, Justus Sheffield

SEM vs LAA Major League Baseball 2020 Los Angeles Angels probable IX vs Seattle Mariners: Michael Hermosillo, Brandon Marsh, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Taylor Ward, Brian Goodwin, David Fletcher, Jahmai Jones, Tommy La Stella