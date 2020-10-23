News18 Logo

Senators Avoid Arbitration With Forward Connor Brown

OTTAWA, Ontario: The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Connor Brown, signing the forward to a three-year, $10.8 million contract.

The Senators and Brown were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing Thursday.

Brown had 16 goals and 27 assists in 71 games for the Senators last season.

I believe in what were doing in Ottawa, Brown said on a video conference call. I think theres nice pieces, I think Im a good fit there. Im glad we got something sorted out.

The 26-year-old from Toronto was selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 156th overall, in 2012. He was acquired by Ottawa in a July 1, 2019. Brown has 59 goals and 83 assists in 324 career games.


  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 5:00 IST
