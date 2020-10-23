Next Story
Senators Avoid Arbitration With Forward Connor Brown
The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Connor Brown, signing the forward to a threeyear, $10.8 million contract.
- Associated Press
The Senators and Brown were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing Thursday.
Brown had 16 goals and 27 assists in 71 games for the Senators last season.
I believe in what were doing in Ottawa, Brown said on a video conference call. I think theres nice pieces, I think Im a good fit there. Im glad we got something sorted out.
The 26-year-old from Toronto was selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 156th overall, in 2012. He was acquired by Ottawa in a July 1, 2019. Brown has 59 goals and 83 assists in 324 career games.