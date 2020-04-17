SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Senior LPGA Championship Cancelled, Will Be Played Sometime in 2021

Golf (Representative Photo)

Golf (Representative Photo)

The golf calendar, like those of every sport, has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
Share this:

Los Angeles: The Senior LPGA Championship scheduled for July 30-August 1 in Indiana has been cancelled and will be played sometime in 2021, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said Friday.

"Canceling any golf event is a difficult and painful decision," Whan said.

"We are extremely thankful for the support and flexibility from French Lick Resort and the Legends Tour during this trying time.

"Importantly, all of us are committed to this important senior women's tradition, and we cannot wait to watch the women legends of the game tee it up once again in 2021."

The inaugural Senior LPGA Championship was played in 2017 with Trish Johnson winning. Laura Davies won in 2018 and Helen Alfredsson lifted the trophy last year.

French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course has hosted every edition.

The golf calendar, like those of every sport, has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The USPGA Tour on Thursday announced tentative plans to resume play in June with the first four rescheduled tournaments to be closed to spectators.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

  • Tags: golfLPGAUSPGA
  • First Published: April 17, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,494,153

    +66,592*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,204,511

    +103,347*

  • Cured/Discharged

    560,980

    +28,150*  

  • Total DEATHS

    149,378

    +8,605*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres