Senior Vice President of Goa Football Association Lavinio Rebello Passes Away

The senior vice president of the Goa Football Association (GFA), Lavinio Rebello, passed away in Goa on Sunday. Rebello was also the deputy chairperson of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said in his condolence message: “AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the sad demise today of Lavinio Rebello. Rebello was a great lover of football and his dedication for football was unparalleled. Rebello, a passionate football administrator, will be remembered for his contribution to Goan Football and as a member of the AIFF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee."

Das added that, “On behalf of the AIFF president, Praful Patel, and all staff of the AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss."

The Sesa Football Academy in Goa tweeted, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Vice-President of Goa football Association Mr. Lavinio Rebello. It is big loss to Goa’s football and we are going to miss him. Our deepest Condolences."

