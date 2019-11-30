Take the pledge to vote

Senior Wrestling Championships: Vinesh, Sakshi Win Gold, Anita Stuns Kakran

Senior Wrestling Championships 2019: Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik got a convincing win to get gold. Anita Sheoran surprised Divya Kakran.

November 30, 2019
Vinesh Phogat (L), Sakshi Malik (C) and Divya Kakran. (Photo Credit: WFI)

Jalandhar: Star grapplers Vinesh Phogat (55kg) and Sakshi Malik (62kg) dished out convincing wins in the finals to claim gold medals on day two of the Tata Motors Senior Wrestling National Championships here on Saturday.

However, the highlight of the day was Haryana wrestler Anita Sheoran's stunning win over Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran of Railways in the 68kg finals.

The 35-year-old Anita, who had won the 65kg gold medal last year, is on a comeback mode and she surprised everyone with her gold-winning performance in the final.

Joining Anita was Punjab's Gursharan Kaur, who is making a comeback after six years.

Gursharan defeated Pooja of Haryana 4-2 in the 76 Kg category to win the gold medal.

Representing Railways, Vinesh and Sakshi registered convincing wins in their respective final bouts.

While Vinesh beat 20-year-old Haryana's Anju 7-3 in the 55kg category to clinch her second consecutive gold at Nationals, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi overcame some gutsy moves by her opponent Radhika of Haryana and registered 4-2 win in the final of the 62kg category.

Chandigarh wrestler Neetu, however, had to settle for silver after losing to seasoned campaigner Sarita Mor in the 57kg category.

In the 65kg final, Haryana's Nisha defeated Navjot of Railways with a margin of 4-1 as she pulled off a confident victory by fall and denied the Railways' grappler more than a point in the final showdown.

Haryana's women wrestlers dominated the medals tally with total of 215 points.

