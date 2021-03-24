View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovicndf)

In what can be a shocking revelation, a Serbian model was offered 50,000 pounds and a dream vacation if she had agreed to lure the World’s No. 1 ranked Tennis player,in a sex extortion scam which could have been used to blackmail the Serbian tennis player. The model, known as Natalija Scekic, was offered a whopping 50K Pounds to secretly lure Djokovic and seduce him in front of a hidden camera and the taping would have been used only for the wrong reasons.Djokovic, who is married to his childhood crush Jelena Djokovic since 2014, also has two children. Scekic had revealed and opened up the flabbergasting details to Marca as she was offered plenty of money and vacation as well if she could seduce the Serbian tennis player in front of a hidden camera.“It is true that a guy contacted me. I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life,” Scekic told Marca. On getting to know that the model would have to play a deceiving role in order to ruin a family man’s life and career, Scekic initially assumed the details being told was a mere joke, however, the conversation between her and the undescribed man kept getting serious which involved a lot of money being put on the table to be a part of the sex extortion scam.

Scekic stated that she was being offered a large sum of money, nearly around 60,000 Euros and a destination holiday of her liking if she could seduce Djokovic and bring the tennis star in a private room where the camera would be there.

“I felt very offended and humiliated,” explained the Serbian model as she could not take any action during the conversation. The Serbian Model has over 13,000 followers on Instagram and had revealed that she did not want to be a participant of this scam and has the highest of respect for the tennis player who has brought glory to the country. Scekic stated that she simply walked away from the deal and hopes that no other girl or model has to be a part of such a malicious plan.

It was rumoured in 2018 that Djokovic and his wife Jelena had hit a rough patch and the couple were struggling as his form did take a beating and had a poor run before getting back on track and winning the Wimbledon that year. The Serbian tennis player has time and time again shut down rumours of their marriage falling apart and has slammed all allegations.