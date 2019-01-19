English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Serena Juggernaut Rolls Into Aussie Open Last 16
Serena Williams swatted aside Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska in straight sets Saturday, powering into the Australian Open last 16 as she chases a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Serena Williams swatted aside Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska in straight sets Saturday, powering into the Australian Open last 16 as she chases a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Loading...
Melbourne: Serena Williams swatted aside Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska in straight sets Saturday, powering into the Australian Open last 16 as she chases a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Williams defeated world number 57 Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 and next faces either sister Venus, who is unseeded this year, or world number one Simona Halep.
The 37-year-old won her 23rd major Down Under two years ago while two months pregnant and is the bookies' favourite to claim an eighth Australian title, despite being seeded 16th.
Another major would match Margaret Court's tally and Williams looks in ominous form as she chases down the Australian great's record, dropping only nine matches in her opening three matches.
"I'm here, I'm playing as hard as I can and doing the best I can, which is really all I can do," she said.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Williams defeated world number 57 Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 and next faces either sister Venus, who is unseeded this year, or world number one Simona Halep.
The 37-year-old won her 23rd major Down Under two years ago while two months pregnant and is the bookies' favourite to claim an eighth Australian title, despite being seeded 16th.
Another major would match Margaret Court's tally and Williams looks in ominous form as she chases down the Australian great's record, dropping only nine matches in her opening three matches.
"I'm here, I'm playing as hard as I can and doing the best I can, which is really all I can do," she said.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
-
Wednesday 19 December , 2018
WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Wednesday 19 December , 2018 WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Here's Why Don Cheadle Refuses to Do Press Conference With Mark Ruffalo
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results