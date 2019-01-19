Serena Juggernaut Rolls Into Aussie Open Last 16

Serena Williams swatted aside Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska in straight sets Saturday, powering into the Australian Open last 16 as she chases a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.Williams defeated world number 57 Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 and next faces either sister Venus, who is unseeded this year, or world number one Simona Halep.The 37-year-old won her 23rd major Down Under two years ago while two months pregnant and is the bookies' favourite to claim an eighth Australian title, despite being seeded 16th.Another major would match Margaret Court's tally and Williams looks in ominous form as she chases down the Australian great's record, dropping only nine matches in her opening three matches."I'm here, I'm playing as hard as I can and doing the best I can, which is really all I can do," she said.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.