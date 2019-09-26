Serena Williams 38th Birthday: Top 10 Career Best Moments and Records of Tennis Legend

One of the greatest tennis players of all times, Serena Williams is celebrating her 38th birthday on Thursday (September 26). The American athlete rose to prominence in the late 1990s winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open of 1999 aged just 17.

Since then, there is no stop to her professional career. The 38-year-old mother of one has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name. She has been an evergreen force on the Women's tour.

Serena became World Number 1 for the first time in July 2002 and since then she has been ranked as the World Number 1 player eight times. This includes an all-time record of 186 consecutive weeks between February 2013 and September 2016.

The tennis star recently revealed when she finally plans to retire. Speaking on a panel, Williams revealed that she expects to retire from the sport in 20 years.

Here's a look at 10 of her records and career-best moments:

Serena Williams has won 72 career singles titles 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. Her wins include 39 Grand Slam title - 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.

Notably, at the 1999 US Open, became the second African-American woman to win a Grand Slam title at 17 years old.

Also, by winning the 2001 Australian Open doubles championship with Venus Williams, became the fifth pair to complete a career doubles Grand Slam and the only pair to win a career doubles Golden Slam.

Furthermore, at the 2002 Roland Garros final, she became the first younger sister to defeat her older

sister in a Grand Slam singles tournament.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has won more than USD 92 million in career prize money, which is more than any other female athlete in the world right now.

At the 2002 Roland Garros, she defeated her older sister Venus for the first time as a Grand Slam final victory and by winning the 2003 Australian Open, became the fifth woman to hold all four Grand Slam singles titles, simultaneously.

Also, by winning the 2003 Wimbledon ladies' title, Williams became just the fifth woman in the Open Era to win back-to-back Wimbledon crowns, joining the likes of Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, and Venus Williams. Since then, the feat has been accomplished 3 more times, once by Venus Williams and twice by Serena Williams.

In 2015, she won her 6th Wimbledon title, becoming the only person in history, male or female, to win three of the four grand slams 6 times.

Furthermore, she is the oldest player to hold all Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously (2014-2015)

Finally, as of the 2017 Australian Open, she is the only player, male or female, to win 10+ grand slam singles titles in two separate decades (10 in the 2000s and 12 in the 2010s).

