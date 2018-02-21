English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Serena Williams 'Almost Died' After Giving Birth to Olympia
Serena Williams "almost died" after giving birth to her daughter last September, the former women's world number one tennis player wrote in a column for CNN that was published on Tuesday.
A file photo of Serena Williams. (Getty Images)
Serena Williams "almost died" after giving birth to her daughter last September, the former women's world number one tennis player wrote in a column for CNN that was published on Tuesday.
Williams had previously revealed some of the complications she had after giving birth but offered more details about an experience that has since inspired her to speak out about the importance of affordable child care.
"I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia," Williams, 36, wrote in the opening line of her article.
Williams was bedridden for six weeks from a series of complications, including a pulmonary embolism that led to multiple surgeries, after her daughter was delivered by emergency cesarean section.
"I am so grateful I had access to such an incredible medical team of doctors and nurses at a hospital with state-of-the-art equipment," said Williams.
"They knew exactly how to handle this complicated turn of events. If it weren't for their professional care, I wouldn't be here today."
Williams said her C-section wound popped open due to intense coughing endured as a result of the embolism.
She had surgery, where doctors found a large hematoma in her abdomen and returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from travelling to her lungs.
She went on to encourage people to donate to charities that help mothers and newborns around the world.
Williams, who has won an Open-era record 23 grand slam singles titles, returned to competition nine days ago when she represented the United States in a Fed Cup doubles match.
Also Watch
Williams had previously revealed some of the complications she had after giving birth but offered more details about an experience that has since inspired her to speak out about the importance of affordable child care.
"I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia," Williams, 36, wrote in the opening line of her article.
Williams was bedridden for six weeks from a series of complications, including a pulmonary embolism that led to multiple surgeries, after her daughter was delivered by emergency cesarean section.
"I am so grateful I had access to such an incredible medical team of doctors and nurses at a hospital with state-of-the-art equipment," said Williams.
"They knew exactly how to handle this complicated turn of events. If it weren't for their professional care, I wouldn't be here today."
Williams said her C-section wound popped open due to intense coughing endured as a result of the embolism.
She had surgery, where doctors found a large hematoma in her abdomen and returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from travelling to her lungs.
She went on to encourage people to donate to charities that help mothers and newborns around the world.
Williams, who has won an Open-era record 23 grand slam singles titles, returned to competition nine days ago when she represented the United States in a Fed Cup doubles match.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes