Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic Included in US Open Entry List

Serena Williams was included on the entry list for the U.S. Open on Wednesday along with fellow former champion Novak Djokovic, who will not be able to compete due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Williams, who won the first of her six New York titles in 1999, remains frustratingly one Grand Slam short of Margaret Court’s record of 24.

The American star won the last of her 23 majors at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Her most recent US Open title triumph was in 2014.

Former world number one Williams only returned to singles action at Wimbledon last month after a year on the injury sidelines.

Djokovic, fresh from capturing his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st major, is on the list for the August 29-September 11 tournament, the season’s final Slam event.

The three-time winner will, however, be unable to enter the United States after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men’s and women’s singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event,” said a statement by the United States Tennis Association.

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.”

Almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the USTA to work with the country’s government to allow Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.

He later said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

