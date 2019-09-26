Serena Williams 38th Birthday: Amazing Facts About the 23-time Grand Slam Champion

Serena Williams, who is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, turns 38 on Thursday, September 26. The tennis sensation, who had won her first US Open title at age 17, has transformed women tennis with her powerful grace. In fact, Serena has more Grand Slam singles titles to her name than any other man or woman in the open era. The former world number one is eyeing to capture her 24th career Grand Slam women's singles title since 2017, which would tie Margaret Court's all-time record.

Earlier this month, Serena had earned her ticket to the US Open 2019 finals to fulfil her dream but she was stunned by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in the finals. That was her fourth grand slam final loss.

On Serena Williams birthday, let's have a look at some interesting facts about her life:

1. Serena Williams was born on September 26, 1981, in Michigan. She learned tennis from her father Oracene Price.

2. Serena had defeated Martina Hingis at 1999 US Open in straight sets to win her first major title.

3. Serena has more than $92 million career prize money to her name.

4. Serena is fifteen months younger to her sister and tennis ace Venus William.

5. In her first Grand Slam tournament, Australian Open 1998, she lost to her sister Venus in the second round.

6. In the year 2002-2003, she had completed her first 'Serena Slam' by winning all the major titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open.

7. In September 2013, at the age of 31, she became the oldest female tennis player to be ranked number 1.

8. On December 29, 2016, Serena Williams surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexi Ohanian.

9. In 2017, Serena had defeated Venus in the Australian Open final to collect her 23rd Grand Slam title.

10. Serena gave birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr on September 1, 2019.

11. Serena had to face defeat in her post-pregnancy comeback game. She was up against Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

12. Serena lost a Naomi Osaka in a controversial US Open final back in September 2018. She was fined $17,000 for three code violation by the US Tennis Association after she angrily imploded, called the chair umpire "a thief".

