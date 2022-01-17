Serena Williams Drops Out of WTA Top 50, Rafael Nadal On The Move Up ATP Rankings

Serena Williams has dropped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2006, the US tennis great sitting 59th in the WTA rankings released on Monday. Rafael Nadal, making his comeback after five months out with a left foot injury, has moved up one place to fifth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday with Novak Djokovic’s top spot at risk.

Deported and unable to defend his Australian Open title due to his vaccine status, Djokovic has a 2080-point advantage on number two ranked Daniil Medvedev and could be overtaken by the Russian or third-placed German Alexander Zverev should either win the first Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne.

Spaniard Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s deportation, moves into fifth spot ahead of Russian Andrey Rublev, who drops to sixth.

Russian Aslan Karatsev jumped five places to 15th after his win in last week’s Sydney ATP tournament.

The 40-year-old played just six tournaments in 2021 and none since her tearful Wimbledon first-round exit with a leg injury ended the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s latest bid to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Williams has dropped 12 places in the rankings which are led by Ashleigh Barty ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Sydney winner Paula Badosa moves up to a career-high sixth following a blistering 2021 season in which she reached the French Open quarter-finals, the 24-year-old Spaniard having started last year ranked 67th.

American Madison Keys, a former world number seven, has jumped 36 places to 51st after her Adelaide victory, claiming a WTA title more than two and a half years after her last tournament win in Cincinnati.

WTA ranking

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,111 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5,698

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 5425

4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,213

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,582

6. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,264 (+3)

7. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,231

8. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,071 (-2)

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3,916 (-1)

10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,500

11. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,968

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,765 (+1)

13. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,762 (-1)

14. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2,696

15. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,657

16. Cori Gauff (USA) 2,655 (+3)

17. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2,641 (-1)

18. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,595

19. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,530 (+2)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,517 (-3)

Selected:

51. Madison Keys (USA) 1,153 (+36)

59. Serena Williams (USA) 1,061 (-12)

ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11015 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8935

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7970

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6540

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4875 (+1)

6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4785 (-1)

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4568

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4155

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3608

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3390 (+1)

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3336 (-1)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2900

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2730

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2593

15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2553 (+5)

16. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2410 (-1)

17. Roger Federer (SUI) 2385 (-1)

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2385 (-1)

19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2375 (-1)

20. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2373 (-1)

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.