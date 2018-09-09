GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for U.S. Open Code Violations

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for the code violations she received during the U.S. Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday.

Reuters

Updated:September 9, 2018, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for U.S. Open Code Violations
Serena Williams. (Reuters)
Loading...
Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for the code violations she received during the U.S. Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday.

During Saturday's match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan's Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.

The tournament referee's office fined the former world number one $10,000 for the "verbal abuse" of Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for smashing her racket.

Williams, who was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles tile on Saturday, vigorously disputed each of the violations during the match.

She demanded Ramos apologise for handing her a coaching violation and later called the umpire a "thief" for giving her a point penalty.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...