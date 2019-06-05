Serena Williams First Athlete to Make America's Richest Self-made Women List
Serena Williams, worth USD 225 million, became the first athlete to enter the Forbes' annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women.
(Image: AP)
Serena Williams became the first athlete to make it to the list of America's richest self-made women. The 37-year-old was added to Forbes' annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women with a fortune of USD 225 million.
The 23-time Grand Slam Champion made about USD 29 million in the last year alone. The revenue mostly came as a result of endorsement deals with Nike and JPMorgan Chase and the clothing line she launched in 2018 called S by Serena.
The Tennis star, who made it to the cover of the magazine as well, shared the news on her Instagram handle with an image and the caption, "Be the brand. Starting @Serena and @Serena. Ventures are just a few steps. Honored to be the first athlete on @Forbes #SelfMadeWomen list."
The list which has been expanded to 80 honourees, sees a plethora of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna. Serena, who at rank 80 rounds off the list is, however, the only representative for professional sports thanks to her reported net worth.
However, this is not the first time that the ace tennis player has been recognised. Back in 2018, Forbes named her the highest-earning female athlete in the world, the same year that saw her earning USD18 million in endorsements alone
Williams who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has also invested in 34 startups on the past five years via Serena Ventures firm. Her investments, which are portfolio worth about USD 10 million, are mostly focused on e-commerce, food, fashion and health.
The news comes days after Serena Williams, in a surprise upset, lost to American Sofia Kenin in the third round of the French Open. This was her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Arrive in Style at Bharat Premiere, See Pics
- Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- World Environment Day: The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s