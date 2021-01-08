Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Senior Has the Most Savage Reply to Ion Tiria, Who Sugested Tennis Legend Should 'Retire'

Ion Țiria, who is a former professional tennis and ice hockey player as well as the current president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, tried to take a dig at former World No. 1 and winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles Serena Williams.

The 81-year-old Madrid Open tournament director had attacked Williams during a television interview, calling for her to show 'decency' and retire.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago,” Tiriac had said.

“Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire! From all points of view.”

Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian Senior, who is also the co-founder of Reddit, did not take lightly to the comment.

He took to social media to hit back with - “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks. (sic),” he tweeted.

Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

And just to make sure his point was put across, he posted a photo of the number of Grand Slams titles Ion has won in his career. He argued that even his and Serena's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, has won more that him!

ALSO SEE | Stars Shed Their Inhibitions and Bare it All as They Promote Body Positivity

“Had to Google it... turns out my 3-year-old has more Grand Slam victories than this (sic),” He tweeted.

Had to Google it... turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this pic.twitter.com/Q2pgsNWFAj — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

Even though Serena did not address Ion’s comment but the 19-year-old posted a video on Instagram in which she has an espresso cup in her hand as she is seen sitting next to desserts.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Co-star Vanita Kharat Bares it All for Calendar Shoot Promoting Body Positivity

“When she says she’s a XS (sic),” she captoioned the photo.

Maybe Ion will think twice about making comments on Serena again.