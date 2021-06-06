Serena Williams Knocked Out of French Open 2021 in Fourth Round

Serena Williams lost to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the fourth round to get knocked out of French Open 2021. Serena was broken five times throughout the match as Rybakina got the biggest win of her career. This was Rybakina’s first appearance in a Grand Slam tournament and she dumped out a 23-time Grand Slam champion. Rybakina will next be up against 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who earlier got an upset win over Victoria Azarenka. The other quarter-final in the bottom half will be between Tamara Zidansek against Paula Badosa, which means Roland Garros 2021 will have a new Grand Slam finalist.

Take a bow 👏￼Elena Rybakina breaks Serena Williams five times in her 6-3, 7-5 upset to earn a spot in her first Slam final eight.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/T2NYVwHbuo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

“I’m so happy with my match today. It was amazing and thank you so much for coming and watching us today," Rybakina said in the on-court interview after the game.

