English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Serena Williams Rises in Rankings Even as WTA Top-10 Chart Remains Unchanged
American great Serena Williams, who finished runner-up at the recently-held Wimbledon tennis Championship, rose a spot to No.26 in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
Serena Williams. (AFP)
Loading...
London: American great Serena Williams, who finished runner-up at the recently-held Wimbledon tennis Championship, rose a spot to No.26 in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, released on Monday.
Romania's Simona Halep maintained the world No.1 spot, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, reported Efe.
The top-10 list remained unchanged, as American Sloane Stephens held third, followed by Angelique Kerber of Germany and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza remained in seventh, while her compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro dropped one spot to world No. 27, trading places with Serena.
Further down the rankings, Qiang Wang of China jumped 25 spots to world No.53 after winning the Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open on Sunday.
Serbian 17-year-old Olga Danilovic moved up 75 places to world No. 112, thanks to her first-ever WTA singles title at the Moscow River Cup on Sunday, where she defeated Russia's Anastasia Potapova, also aged 17.
The current top 10 WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:
1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,571 points
2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,660
3. Sloane Stephens (US) 5,463
4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,305
5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,020
6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,680
7. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,620
8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,550
9. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,485
10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,980.
Also Watch
Romania's Simona Halep maintained the world No.1 spot, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, reported Efe.
The top-10 list remained unchanged, as American Sloane Stephens held third, followed by Angelique Kerber of Germany and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza remained in seventh, while her compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro dropped one spot to world No. 27, trading places with Serena.
Further down the rankings, Qiang Wang of China jumped 25 spots to world No.53 after winning the Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open on Sunday.
Serbian 17-year-old Olga Danilovic moved up 75 places to world No. 112, thanks to her first-ever WTA singles title at the Moscow River Cup on Sunday, where she defeated Russia's Anastasia Potapova, also aged 17.
The current top 10 WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:
1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,571 points
2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,660
3. Sloane Stephens (US) 5,463
4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,305
5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,020
6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,680
7. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,620
8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,550
9. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,485
10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,980.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
- French or Not, The Hacker Who Trolled TRAI Chief Over Aadhaar Is A Fan of 'Mr Robot'
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- THE TIPPLING POINT | How This Captain Morgan Became a Hit on Land as Well
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...