Serena Williams Rises in Rankings Even as WTA Top-10 Chart Remains Unchanged

American great Serena Williams, who finished runner-up at the recently-held Wimbledon tennis Championship, rose a spot to No.26 in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, released on Monday.Romania's Simona Halep maintained the world No.1 spot, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, reported Efe.The top-10 list remained unchanged, as American Sloane Stephens held third, followed by Angelique Kerber of Germany and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza remained in seventh, while her compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro dropped one spot to world No. 27, trading places with Serena.Further down the rankings, Qiang Wang of China jumped 25 spots to world No.53 after winning the Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open on Sunday.Serbian 17-year-old Olga Danilovic moved up 75 places to world No. 112, thanks to her first-ever WTA singles title at the Moscow River Cup on Sunday, where she defeated Russia's Anastasia Potapova, also aged 17.The current top 10 WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,571 points2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,6603. Sloane Stephens (US) 5,4634. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,3055. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,0206. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,6807. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,6208. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,5509. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,48510. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,980.