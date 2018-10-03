Serena Williams to Face Roger Federer in Hopman Cup

Former world number 1 Serena Williams will be up against the Swiss ace Roger Federer in her first event at the 2019 Hopman Cup when USA taken on Switzerland in the mixed doubles.The 37-year-old Williams has not played since the controversial US Open final defeat to Japanese Naomi Osaka last month.The 23-time Grand Slam champion partners Frances Tiafoe, while 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer and Belinda Bencic will aim to defend their title.Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter will represent Great Britain in Perth."The Aussie fans are always so warm and supportive and the Hopman Cup has always given me a great start to the season, especially ahead of the Australian Open," said Williams, who decided to skip the rest of the 2018 season after the US Open.For Williams this will be her first appearance in Australia since the 2017 Australian Open when she was eight weeks pregnant with her daughter. Williams, who beat her sister Venus Williams in the women singles final in the Australian Open in 2017 missed the 2018 edition of the Grand Slam as she was not fully fit following the birth of her daughter Olympia.The Hopman Cup runs from 29 December until 5 January, with the 2019 Australian Open taking place from 14-27 January.The mixed team event features eight nations split into two groups, with teams facing each other in sessions that consist of a men's and women's singles match and a mixed doubles match.Each team plays the other three in their group, and the top teams in each group then meet in the final.The USA are due to meet Switzerland on New Year's Day in Group B, which also features Great Britain and Greece.Group A consists of France, Spain, Germany and hosts Australia.Federer, 37, and Bencic, 21, won Switzerland's first Hopman Cup since 2001 earlier this year.France - Lucas Pouille and Alize CornetSpain - David Ferrer and Garbine MuguruzaGermany - Alexander Zverev and Angelique KerberAustralia - Matt Ebden and Ashleigh BartyGreat Britain - Cameron Norrie and Katie BoulterGreece - Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria SakkariSwitzerland - Roger Federer and Belinda BencicUSA - Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams