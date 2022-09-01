Serena Williams has thrashed all records with her appearances in US Open 2022, most probably the last tournament of her career. Along with winning first two rounds with remarkable match-winning figures, her appearance has also broken down some records off the field.

In the first round match, the Arthur Ashe stadium recorded highest attendance of fans in the history of an evening match. While on Wednesday night as well the attendance and viewership numbers touched record figures but on top of that, the ticket sales for the night session starring Serena Williams were up 300 percent, as reported by frontofficesports.com.

According to the data noted by the website, the average prices for Round 2 in general increased from $135 to $228. This year US Open is quite probably Williams’ farewell tournament and so to watch in her action, the TV viewing numbers also touched the sky.

Apart from the usul audience, Serena Williams’ last run is making betting bookmakers crazy as well.

Frontofficesports quoted,“For Wednesday’s match, Williams found herself in rare territory on sports books. She’s around a +200 underdog for her match against Kontaveit. Of course, that has attracted the attention of Williams’ betting faithful. The 40-year-old is seeing upwards of 70% of the bets and 63% of the money at Caesars and DraftKings,”

Williams’ hasn’t spoken much on her retirement but it is highly likely that she will draw the curtains on her international career after this US Open – either by the way of loss or Grand Slam No. 24.

Bettings are happening around these two possibilities. While some believe that she won’t retire just now, while some strongly believe that Williams’ won’t lose at all.

Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub stated that the ticket sales had seen a “huge jump” in interest for Round 2 since Williams’ win in the opener. And now her second round win has taken that number to another level.

“Her performance has driven up both prices and ticket sales for the second round, according to StubHub. The Wednesday night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium — which includes Williams’ match at 7 p.m. ET — saw a 75% increase since Monday night and accounts for almost 40% of ticket sales for the entirety of Round 2. The Wednesday night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium — which includes Williams’ match at 7 p.m. ET — saw a 75% increase since Monday night and accounts for almost 40% of ticket sales for the entirety of Round 2,” the website said.

Comparing the prices and sales of same night session from US Open 2021 and 2022, it was observed that the sales sales for Wednesday were up almost 300%.

The website mentioned, “That’s contributed to an overall increase, where ticket sales for the entirety of Round 2 have jumped close to 50% compared with last year. Average prices for Round 2 in general have also increased from $135 to $228.”

Despite the demand, however, Budelli said that there are still “plenty” of tickets available.

“Williams has the most US Open future bets at multiple sportsbooks,” it added. There’s wild leaps of faith too, given her pedigree. “It would be great for her to end her career as US Open champion, it would be one of the greatest sporting stories ever.”

While Williams’ match in the US Open is drawing quite a lot of attention as bets are being placed in terms of Williams’ ending her career as US Champion but her recent run in past months is not convincing at all.

“Books might be taking action on Serena’s story having a happy ending — but her play in recent months isn’t convincing everyone,” said the website.

Caesars: Highest percentage of bets (25%) and money (20%).

DraftKings: 1st in bets (26.1%),and 2nd in money (12.6%) behind Iga Swiatek (45.4%).

PointsBet: 5th in bets, 4th in money (10%); Swiatek leads both (31.3% and 38%).

DraftKings Director of Race & Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello told frontoffice sports: “She was 45-1. Now she’s 22-1. And they’re gonna keep betting her two to win the whole thing, thinking that maybe this is her last hurrah. People know her pedigree and that when Serena’s motivated and focused, she’s capable of anything, even if she hasn’t played for a while

“If she gets past this match, it’s just going to build and build.”

