Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter

As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Associated Press

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter
Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York's Fashion Week (AP)
Loading...

New York: Talk about a quick recovery. Only three days after her shocking loss in the US Open final, Serena Williams went from the court to the runway to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena Williams.

And she brought her baby daughter along for the ride: As she made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin miniskirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arms.

As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Also attending: #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, who said Williams was "strong in so many ways, not just physically. I'll always support her."

The runway show in midtown Manhattan began with a lush brown trench-style coat, followed by a suit in the same fabric with an asymmetrical wrap skirt. Pants and slouchy sweaters followed, then a series of dresses, tops and coats in an animal-style print.

The 37-year-old Williams showed herself to be a fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white. And she is also clearly partial to bright colors, as in one hot pink ensemble that was part midriff-baring pantsuit, part long skirt.

But perhaps the most striking and creative sight on the runway came when two models wore the same outfit together, side by side, one in a plus size and one not an effective statement about size diversity.

Williams noted later on the red carpet that she her intention was "to show diversity of all colors and all backgrounds and all sizes just beautiful women."

Burke praised Williams' runway for being truly diverse. "I love Serena," she said, adding that fashion is "another world for her to conquer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram