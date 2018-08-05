GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IANS

Updated:August 5, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
Serena Williams Withdraws from Rogers Cup Tennis Tournament
(IMAGE: Reuters)
Former World No.1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Rogers Cup tennis tournament citing personal reasons, the tournament organisers confirmed.

The American returned to tennis in March at the BNP Paribas Open following a 14-month absence during which she married husband Alexis Ohanian and gave birth to her daughter. Last month the 36-year-old Williams finished runner-up at Wimbledon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Her place in the draw will be taken by Germany's Tatjana Maria, another travelling mom on the tour.

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
