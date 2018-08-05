English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Serena Williams Withdraws from Rogers Cup Tennis Tournament
Former World No.1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Rogers Cup tennis tournament citing personal reasons, the tournament organisers confirmed.
(IMAGE: Reuters)
Former World No.1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Rogers Cup tennis tournament citing personal reasons, the tournament organisers confirmed.
The American returned to tennis in March at the BNP Paribas Open following a 14-month absence during which she married husband Alexis Ohanian and gave birth to her daughter. Last month the 36-year-old Williams finished runner-up at Wimbledon, reports Xinhua news agency.
Her place in the draw will be taken by Germany's Tatjana Maria, another travelling mom on the tour.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
