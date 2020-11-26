Sergachev Re-signs With Lightning For 3 Years, $14.4 Million

TAMPA, Fla.: The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year, $14.4 million contract.

General manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Sergachev skated in 70 games last season, scoring a career-high 10 goals and finishing with 34 points. He also led Lightning defensemen with five power-play goals and ranked third on the team in ice time.

Sergachev also appeared in 25 playoff games, posting three goals and 10 points. The Russian had one goal and two assists against the Dallas Stars during the Stanley Cup Final.

In 228 career NHL games, Sergachev has 25 goals and 106 points.

