Sergio Aguero Apologises for Missed Penalty as Manchester City Lose Chance to Seal Premier League Title

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero apologised for missing the penalty that went on to cost his team as Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and were unable to seal the Premier League title with three matches to spare. Marcos Alonso scored the winning goal in stoppage time as the Blues spoiled the party for Pep Guardiola’s men. Raheem Sterling had given City the lead in the 44th minute but Sergio Aguero missed from the spot before half time as he tried the panenka against Edouard Mendy. In the second half, City had numerous chances to find the back of the net but they failed to do so and Hakim Ziyech equalised in the 63rd minute. City were then denied a possible penalty, even after a VAR check, and soon after Marcos Alonso’s strike gave Chelsea the big win.

At the end of the match, Aguero was seen sitting on the bench with a remorseful face as his missed penalty cost Manchester City the game and gave Chelsea the lifeline that they made the best of.

“I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility," Aguero wrote on Twitter.

However, City manager Guardiola refused to criticise Aguero for his miserable failed attempt and said he would have been called a genius had that penalty found its mark.

“If he scores you would say he is a genius. I say to the players to take one decision. Panenka, right, left. Pick one," said the City boss. “He is a sensible guy, we are not going to talk about what Sergio has done for all the period he has been here. He took the decision, no one expect(ed) it, but if he was convinced, do it. If he thinks that’s best, the taker has responsibility," he said.

Guardiola also refused to call the choice a “selfish" one from Aguero, who leaves the club at the end of the season as the all-time top scorer.

Guardiola also called it wrong to put all the blame of the loss on the missed penalty . “Many things happen. We cannot deny 2-0 at halftime is very different. We suffered a little bit in the second half but when Ilkay Gundogan and Phil (Foden) came on we were better - but they scored a goal," he said.

