Sergio Aguero Topples Wayne Rooney to Score Most Goals for One Club in Premier League History

Sergio Aguero gave himself a perfect Premier League farewell as he scored a brace in Manchester City’s 5-0 rout over Everton on the final matchday of the 2020-21 season on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Aguero was one goal short of equalling Wayne Rooney’s record of most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history and he scored two on Sunday to go top of the list. Aguero has now scored 184 goals for Manchester City in 275 appearances and is the all-time highest goalscorer for a single club in Premier League history.

Aguero was already the highest goalscorer in City’s history and he only added to that tally on Sunday. City thrashed Everton 5-0 with Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Aguero getting on the scoresheet. City absolutely dominated Everton, taking 11 shots compared to just three from The Toffees.

Aguero now tops the list after overtaking Rooney’s tally of 183 goals for Manchester United in 393 games. Thierry Henry (Arsenal) with 175 goals in 258 matches, Harry Kane’s 166 goals in 242 games for Tottenham Hotspur and Alan Shearer with 148 goals in 303 matches for Newcastle United make the top five.

Here are the others who have scored more than 100 goals for a single club:

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 147 in 429 games

Robbie Fowler (Liverpool) - 128 in 266 games

Steven Gerard (Liverpool) - 120 in 504 games

Michael Owen (Liverpool) - 118 in 216 games

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 118 in 245 games

Paul Scholes (Manchester United) - 107 in 499 games

Ian Wright (Arsenal) - 104 in 191 games

Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 104 in 254 games

Matt Le Tissier (Southampton) - 100 in 270 games

