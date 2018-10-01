English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sergio Lobera Aims For First Win Over NorthEast United FC
Having failed to make much of an impression in previous four attempts, NorthEast United FC will enter the Indian Super League with renewed hopes as they take on FC Goa here on Monday.
Image: @FCGoaOfficial/Twitter
Loading...
Guwahati: Having failed to make much of an impression in previous four attempts, NorthEast United FC will enter the Indian Super League with renewed hopes as they take on FC Goa here on Monday.
It will not be easy for NorthEast United. FC Goa have a measure of continuity about them as head coach Sergio Lobera takes charge of the team for a second successive season, while the hosts will be playing under Eelco Schattorie who has been handed the reins.
The Dutch coach had come in as an assistant coach to Avram Grant last season after the departure of Joao de Deus.
They now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing. The Nigerian international is expected to be their main threat upfront and will look to improve their efficiency in front of goal.
Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will marshal the defence with Rowllin Borges playing the anchor role in midfield.
"Last season I had the chance to play twice against Goa and in both games we got results - one win and one draw. They were both based on certain weaknesses that we spotted in their team. Hopefully, we can exploit them again," said Schattorie.
Last season's fixtures between the teams were encouraging for NorthEast. They managed to get the better of Goa 2-1 when the teams faced each other in Guwahati, and in the reverse fixture, Schattorie's team managed to salvage a 2-2 draw.
FC Goa, on the other hand, have a settled feel about them with most of their key players retained from last season. Last year's top scorer Ferran Corominas will be the main man upfront and will be supported by Miguel Palanca and Hugo Boumous.
Ahmed Jahouh will be the anchor man in midfield while Lenny Rodrigues and company look to complement the Moroccan.
Goa's defence had come under the scanner in the previous season and was their Achilles' heel. A prolific attack bailed them out on many occasions but Lobera will be keen to ensure they are more solid at the back this time around, without compromising on their attacking instinct.
"We will definitely work on our defending this season. It is true that in order to improve on the defensive part of the team, we have to limit our attacking abilities slightly.
"But having the team we had last season, we broke so many scoring records. We have a team which is built to be offensive. I always prefer to win a match 5-2 than 1-0,"
It will not be easy for NorthEast United. FC Goa have a measure of continuity about them as head coach Sergio Lobera takes charge of the team for a second successive season, while the hosts will be playing under Eelco Schattorie who has been handed the reins.
The Dutch coach had come in as an assistant coach to Avram Grant last season after the departure of Joao de Deus.
They now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing. The Nigerian international is expected to be their main threat upfront and will look to improve their efficiency in front of goal.
Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will marshal the defence with Rowllin Borges playing the anchor role in midfield.
"Last season I had the chance to play twice against Goa and in both games we got results - one win and one draw. They were both based on certain weaknesses that we spotted in their team. Hopefully, we can exploit them again," said Schattorie.
Last season's fixtures between the teams were encouraging for NorthEast. They managed to get the better of Goa 2-1 when the teams faced each other in Guwahati, and in the reverse fixture, Schattorie's team managed to salvage a 2-2 draw.
FC Goa, on the other hand, have a settled feel about them with most of their key players retained from last season. Last year's top scorer Ferran Corominas will be the main man upfront and will be supported by Miguel Palanca and Hugo Boumous.
Ahmed Jahouh will be the anchor man in midfield while Lenny Rodrigues and company look to complement the Moroccan.
Goa's defence had come under the scanner in the previous season and was their Achilles' heel. A prolific attack bailed them out on many occasions but Lobera will be keen to ensure they are more solid at the back this time around, without compromising on their attacking instinct.
"We will definitely work on our defending this season. It is true that in order to improve on the defensive part of the team, we have to limit our attacking abilities slightly.
"But having the team we had last season, we broke so many scoring records. We have a team which is built to be offensive. I always prefer to win a match 5-2 than 1-0,"
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wasn't on Set: Horn OK Pleassss Actor on Tanushree Dutta's Allegations
- Tom Hardy Recreates Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'; Watch Video
- World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...