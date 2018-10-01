Sergio Lobera Aims For First Win Over NorthEast United FC

Related Stories Bengaluru FC Make Fine Start to ISL With 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC

Having failed to make much of an impression in previous four attempts, NorthEast United FC will enter the Indian Super League with renewed hopes as they take on FC Goa here on Monday.It will not be easy for NorthEast United. FC Goa have a measure of continuity about them as head coach Sergio Lobera takes charge of the team for a second successive season, while the hosts will be playing under Eelco Schattorie who has been handed the reins.The Dutch coach had come in as an assistant coach to Avram Grant last season after the departure of Joao de Deus.They now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing. The Nigerian international is expected to be their main threat upfront and will look to improve their efficiency in front of goal.Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will marshal the defence with Rowllin Borges playing the anchor role in midfield."Last season I had the chance to play twice against Goa and in both games we got results - one win and one draw. They were both based on certain weaknesses that we spotted in their team. Hopefully, we can exploit them again," said Schattorie.Last season's fixtures between the teams were encouraging for NorthEast. They managed to get the better of Goa 2-1 when the teams faced each other in Guwahati, and in the reverse fixture, Schattorie's team managed to salvage a 2-2 draw.FC Goa, on the other hand, have a settled feel about them with most of their key players retained from last season. Last year's top scorer Ferran Corominas will be the main man upfront and will be supported by Miguel Palanca and Hugo Boumous.Ahmed Jahouh will be the anchor man in midfield while Lenny Rodrigues and company look to complement the Moroccan.Goa's defence had come under the scanner in the previous season and was their Achilles' heel. A prolific attack bailed them out on many occasions but Lobera will be keen to ensure they are more solid at the back this time around, without compromising on their attacking instinct."We will definitely work on our defending this season. It is true that in order to improve on the defensive part of the team, we have to limit our attacking abilities slightly."But having the team we had last season, we broke so many scoring records. We have a team which is built to be offensive. I always prefer to win a match 5-2 than 1-0,"