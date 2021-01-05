Sergio Ramos Yet to Renew Real Madrid Contract, Manchester City Tracking Development

Sergio Ramos is yet to renew his contract with Real Madrid and will be a free agent in the summer if he doesn't sign a new one. Ramos' Real Madrid contract expires on June 30, 2021 and has become free to negotiate with other clubs since January 1. Ramos has been a rock in the Real Madrid defence for over a decade and has been scoring goals for them since the last few years as well.

While the Ramos-Real Madrid contract is yet to be signed, Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the development in Bernabeu, ESPN reported. Manchester City, who are looking to bolster their defence ahead of the next season, are keen on getting the centre-back with ESPN sources saying Pep Guardiola is a fan of Ramos.

It is further reported that City are up for meeting Ramos' substantial salary demands, which is something that has been a bit of a trouble in Madrid since the centre-back will become a free agent at the end of the ongoing season. However, Ramos remains keen on staying at the Spanish capital and began talks with the club in the autumn itself.

According to the report, Ramos is asking for a two-year extension, which goes against Madrid's one-year policy for players above 30. However, Madrid are willing to make an exception for Ramos, who will turn 35 in March.

While both Ramos and Madrid are keen to make the contract work, the situation has dragged because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Real Madrid's monetary situation.

ESPN reported that City are aware that the mostly likely outcome is that Ramos and Madrid will reach a deal but they want to be ready in case the negotiations there fall off and Ramos is available.

Ramos has been with Real Madrid since 2005 and he was a record transfer for a Spanish defender. Ramos was brought to Madrid from Sevilla for 27 million euros.

In the 35 La Liga 2019-20 appearances, Ramos found the back of the net 11 times. In total, Ramos scored 13 goals in 44 appearances last season, which was his highest goal turnout of his career.

Ramos is a leader for Real Madrid at the back and marshals the defence throughout. On top of that, Ramos has a knack of scoring crucial goals in times of distress.

Ramos will forever be remembered for the 93rd minute equaliser in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, which propelled Real Madrid from a losing position to claiming the La Decima.