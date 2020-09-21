Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Bologna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Italian giants AC Milan will begin their league campaign on Monday night when they take on Bologna. The Serie A AC Milan vs Bologna will be played at Milan’s home turf, the legendary San Siro stadium, on September 22 at 12.15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Last season, Milan finished at the sixth place on the points table while Bologna were at the 12th spot. Milan, who began the campaign poorly, ended the season on quite a high note. Stefano Pioli’s improving squad will certainly aim to play in Europe next year and would like to start with a win.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Bologna: Team News, Injury Update

Andrea Conti and Daniel Maldini are unavailable for Milan. Conti with an injury and Maldini due to suspension. Defender Alessio Romagnoli is doubtful after being out with an injury.

Gary Medel will be absent for the Monday night match for Bologna after suspension while Lorenzo De Silvestri will make his debut.

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of AC Milan against Bologna: Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Davide Calabria, Lucas Paqueta, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Bologna vs AC Milan: Danilo, Mattia Bani, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Ibrahima Mbaye, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini, Stefano Denswil and Lukasz Skorupski

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Bologna match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will be hosting Bologna in the Tuesday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 12.15 am on September 22. The match will be telecast in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Bologna match live streaming?

Live streaming for the AC Milan vs Bologna match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.