Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will lock horns with Cagliari at San Siro on Sunday in what will be their latest Serie A match. They come into this match after their dominating 7-0 win over Davide Nicola’s Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Cagliari, on the other hand, only managed a 0-0 stalemate against Giuseppe Iachini’s Fiorentina on Wednesday in a match that took place at the Sardegna Arena.

AC Milan hold the clear advantage as in the last 26 head-to-head encounters between both the sides, they have won 21 games, lost one and drawn four.

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan will come into this match without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Also, there are doubts over the availability of young Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. Barring these injuries, there are no other fitness concerns.

Cagliari, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Croatian midfielder Marko Rog, Riccardo Sottil, centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz. Also, there are doubts over Gaston Pereiro and Italian centre-back Arturo Calabresi.

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic

Cagliari possible starting line-up: Alessio Cragno, Gabriele Zappa, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Razvan Marin, Alfred Duncan, Nahitan Nandez, Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, May 17, at the San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari match?

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.

