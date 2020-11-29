Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

League leaders AC Milan will host Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.AC Milan have been in good, consistent form and they come into the game after the 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 side Lille on Thursday in their Europa League group stage match. They were helped by a goal from Spanish winger Samu Castillejo.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, pipped Udinese 1-0 in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. They were too helped by a goal from young Spanish midfielder Tofol Montiel in the second half of extra time and this ensured their qualification into the next round.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Fiorentina: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan will be without a number of their important players – these include Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers, charismatic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as well as Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao. Fiorentina, on the other hand, will be without Giacomo Bonaventura and former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery – both of whom are still out injured.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Fiorentina: Predicted starting XIs

AC Milan Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer Hakan Calhanoglu; Jens Petter Hauge, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi; Sofyan Amrabat, Alfred Duncan, Gaetano Castrovilli; Christian Kouame, Dusan Vlahovic, Jose Callejon

When is the Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina will take place on Sunday, November 29.

What are the timings of Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina being played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina will be played at San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

Where can you live stream the Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Fiorentina live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.