Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A is back in action with an exciting match on Sunday. AC Milan will take on Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Inter are currently one point ahead of their city rivals at the top of the Serie A standings and they will look to break away and consolidate the position at the top of the points table this season.

Stefano Pioli's side, on the other hand, have managed only a couple of wins in their last six games and they have lost just three matches. Pioli will hope that his side can turn their fortunes around against Inter in this match.

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan game is scheduled to kick off at 07.30 pm IST.

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan were without key players for AC Milan's UEFA Europa League clash against Red Star Belgrade during midweek. In this match, they will be without Ismael Bennacer for the clash against Inter, as the midfielder was injured in Serbia during the week.

Inter, on the other hand, will be without Stefano Sensi for this match against AC Milan on Sunday, as the Italian recovers from a muscle injury.

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Frank Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan match will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 21, at the Derby Della Madonnina.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan match?

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.