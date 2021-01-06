Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

This new year starts off with arguably one of its most important fixtures of Serie A as AC Milan host reigning champions Juventus on Thursday. Both teams have been in good form and they have set their sights on the Scudetto this season. The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Juventus will be played at San Siro.

After an underwhelming start to their season, Juventus find themselves in fifth place in the Serie A standings.

AC Milan, on the other hand, were brilliant in their previous game when their ten-man display earned Stefano Pioli a crucial 2-0 victory against Benevento.

The Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Juventus will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan will be without the services of several stars in this game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ismael Bennacer who are all injured.

Juventus, on the other hand, do not have any known injury issues and manager Andrea Pirlo is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal. However, they have been disappointing in the season and would want to get back to winning ways.

AC Milan vs Juventus Probable Starting Line-up

AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

