Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Lazio LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will lock horns with Lazio in what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter in the Serie A. The AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A 2020-21 match will be played at Milan’s homeground San Siro. The match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Thursday, December 24.

Both sides have been in good form and won their last matches in the league. AC Milan continue to lead the table but they are only a point ahead of Inter Milan. The team coached by Stefano Pioli would want to break away from their city rivals.

Lazio are currently at the eighth spot in the Serie A 2020-21 table but a win here could put them back in contention for European qualification.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Lazio team news, injury updates

AC Milan will be without the services of talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out with a calf problem. Matteo Gabbia (knee) and Ismael Bennacer (thigh) are also sidelined.

Lazio will be without several of their first-choice players. Mohamed Fares (muscle), Lucas Leiva (muscle), Senad Lulic (discomfort) and Silvio Proto (arm) are all injured and will miss this match.

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Gigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, David Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Hakhan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castilejo; Rafael Leao

Lazio Probable Starting XI: Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Wesley Hoedt, Luis Felipe; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Gonzalo Escalente, S. Milonkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

