Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Roma match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27. The fixture will commence from 1:15 AM at the San Siro. League leaders AC Milan will be eyeing the win in this match to maintain their all victory streak. The team have won four out of four matches that they have played. Currently they have a total of 12 points to their credit. The team beat Inter Milan by 2-1 on October 17.

Roma, on the other hand, have been maintaining an average performance. They have won two out of four outings and out of the remaining two, one has been a draw while the other has been a loss for the team. At present, they have seven points. In their last match, they defeated Benevento by 5-2.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Roma: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan's Rebic has not recovered from an elbow injury till now and as a result, he will be missing from the Tuesday's outing. Krunic and Brahim Diaz are on standby to fill in. Roma, on the other hand, will be without two of its strong players namely Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini. Chris Smalling is still in the process of recovering from his knee sprain and Gianluca Mancini has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. However, it is important to note that since the test was conducted, a clarification has come out that the result was a 'false positive' result. Amadou Diawara will also not be seen on the field, he is currently in quarantine.

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of AC Milan vs Roma: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Roma against AC Milan: Mirante; Fazio, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Santon, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola; Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Dzeko

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Roma match live in India (TV channels)?

AC Milan will be hosting Roma in the Tuesday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 1:15 am on October 27. The match will be telecast in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Roma match live streaming?

Live streaming for the AC Milan vs Roma match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.