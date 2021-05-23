Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A action returns as AC Milan travel to face their Atalanta on Monday. The match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo and is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST. The high profile fixture is all important for the visitors as a win will secure their return to the Champions League after eight long years. At the moment the hosts are in second place in the Serie A standings and have already sealed passage to a third consecutive campaign in Europe’s elite league. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men suffered an unfortunate defeat against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final this week and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

On the contrary, the visitors are currently ranked third and two points adrift against their Lombardy rivals. But they have managed to arrest their mid-season slump with a string of victories in recent weeks. However, after failing to score maximum points against Caligari last weekend, Stefano Pioli’s side are now engaged in a battle with Juventus and Napoli for a top-four finish in the home league.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides Atalanta defeated AC Milan (3-0) in January this year. Heading into this match the Rossoneri cannot afford another debacle.

Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Stefano Pioli will once again be unable to field their talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is dealing with an injury. Whereas, Gian Piero Gasperini has a full fit squad at his disposal as no injury cases have been reported so far.

Atalanta probable starting line-up: Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

AC Milan probable starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao; Ante Rebic

What time is the Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs AC Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs AC Milan match?

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs AC Milan fixture?

Live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

