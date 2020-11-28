Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A action resumes on Saturday as Juventus head to Stadio Ciro Vigorito to clash against hosts Benevento. The Serie A 2020-21 game between Benevento vs Juventus will kick off at 10:30 pm IST.

Juventus are used to being at the top of the pile but are currently fourth in league standings with 16 points, while Benevento have earned nine points from eight games, which places them on the 14th spot.

The Bianconeri continued their good run after the international break, as a brace from their lucky talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was enough for a 2-0 at home win against Caligari. However, they were not so convincing in their comeback victory against Ferencvaros at Turin midweek. Ronaldo's equalizer and Alvaro Morata's late header saw them confirm UEFA Champions League knockout stage qualification.

Whereas, hosts Benevento have so far made good progress with three wins from eight home league games. They will head to the Saturday fixture after bouncing back from losses in five straight games, followed by a hard-won 1-0 win against Fiorentina last weekend.

Both the sides have only faced each other on two occasions, as this is Benevento’s second ever season in the top flight. Juventus won both the games.

Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Benevento coach Filippo Pippo Inzaghi has plenty to comprehend with as Gaetano Letizia, Massimo Volta and Alessandrio Tuia will not be playing against Juventus due to injuries. While the participation of Iago Falque and Daam Foulon remains doubtful, Gianluca Caprari will continue to serve his suspension.

Andrea Pirlo will have to do without Merih Demiral, Gianluigi Buffon and Stefano Gori due to injury. Participation of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini is doubtful.

Benevento possible starting line-up: Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Christian Maggio, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba; Riccardo Improta, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Artur Ionita; Gabriele Moncini

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluca Frabotta; Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus kick-off?

at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus match?

Sony will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus fixture?

Serie A 2020-21 Benevento vs Juventus match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.