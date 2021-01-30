Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It has not been a good season for AC Milan, and they would be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Bologna this weekend at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A.

This is what Bologna would hope to cash in. They will look to cause an upset owing to the hosts wretched form in the recent past and make their journey even more testing. However, Sinisa Mihajlovic's side have managed to win just one match from their last 10 league matches and this proposition might be a tricky one.

The Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan game will be played at 07:30 PM IST.

Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Bologna will be without long-term absentee Federico Santander who has been ruled out of the clash. However, there are no fresh injury concerns for the side to deal with.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will be without Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, and Simon Kjaer through injury. Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu can only resume play if he test negative for COVID-19.

Bologna possible starting line-up: Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mitchell Dijks; Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Soualiho Meite; Ante Rebic, Samuel Castillejo, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan match will kick off at 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 30, at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan match will telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs AC Milan match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.