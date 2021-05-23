Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will travel to Bologna to play their last Serie A match of the 2020-21 season. The game will take place at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday. It is a crucial encounter for the Old Lady as they are yet to confirm their qualification for the UEFA Champions League (UCL). They are currently placed at the fifth spot with 75 points, one behind third and fourth placed — AC Milan and Napoli respectively. For Juve to finish the season in the top four, they will have to collect all three points against Bologna and hope either Napoli or Milan drop points in their last round fixture. Going into the match, Juve would be high on confidence, having won Coppa Italia on Thursday by defeating Atalanta. On the other hand, Bologna have nothing to play for at this stage as they are out of the relegation zone and have no chances to make a cut for the UCL and Europa League qualification.

Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Bologna’s Aaron Hickey would miss the match against Juventus due to his injury. Roberto Soriano and Mitchell Dijks would not be part of the home team’s squad due to their suspension. Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the match against Bologna due to his suspension. He picked a red card against Inter Milan. Other than Bentancur, Andrea Pirlo will have the full Juve squad at his expense.

Bologna probable starting line-up: Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Paolo Farago, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye; Roberto Soriano, Gary Medel; Andreas Skov Olsen, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow.

Juventus probable starting line-up: Wojceich Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski.

What time is the Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs Juventus kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs Juventus match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcasting right for Serie A matches in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Bologna vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Bologna and Juventus can be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

