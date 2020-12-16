Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A confident AC Milan are all set to take Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Wednesday. The Rossoneri have been in rocking form this season and are clear favourites going into the match.

Genoa, on the other hand, have been poor and are very close to the bottom of the table – they have managed only six points from their 11 games.

Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Genoa have had a miserable season and to make matters worse they will be without several of their first-choice players. Davide Zappacosta, Cristian Zapata, Francesco Cassata, and Domenico Criscito are all ruled out for this game.

For AC Milan Mateo Musacchio is still injured and will miss out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit enough to train but might not take part in this clash.

Genoa vs AC Milan Probable Starting XI

Genoa Probable Starting XI: Federico Marchetti; Andrea Masiello, Mattia Bani, Edoardo Goldaniga, Paolo Ghiglione; Luca Pellegrini, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Lukas Lerager; Gianluca Scamacca, Eldor Shomurodov

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Jens Petter Hauge, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli will take place on December 17.

What are the timings of Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan?

The Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan will start on 01:15 AM IST.

Where is Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan will be played at Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan?

Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan will be shown on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan?

The Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.