Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Buoyed by their win over Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League group game this week, Italian champions Juventus are back in Serie A action on Sunday when they travel to Genoa. The Genoa vs Juventus match will begin at 10.30 pm IST.

Genoa have had an indifferent season so far and find themselves in the 19th position after 10 games. They have only managed a solitary win and have six points to show for all their efforts this time.

Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Genoa have a number of injury concerns to deal with at the moment. Goalkeepers Mattia Perin and Federico Marchetti are both doubtful starters.

For Juventus, the problems lie at the back as both Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral injured.

Genoa vs Juventus Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI: Alberto Paleari; Mattia Bani, Edoardo Goldaniga, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglione, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Lukas Lerager, Luca Pellegrini; Gianluca Scamacca, Eldor Shomurodov

Juventus Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus?

The Serie A match will take place on December 13, 2020.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus?

The Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus match will start on 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus being played?

The match will be played at Marassi stadium, Genoa’s homeground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus Milan will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus?

The Serie A 2020-21 Genoa vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.