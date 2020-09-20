Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Playing their first fixture on the opening weekend of the Serie A 2020-21 season, AS Roma will face Hellas Verona on Sunday, September 20. The hosts Verona surprised everyone with their consistent performance last season after being promoted from Serie B in 2018-2019. They scored 12 wins, managing 13 draws and 13 defeats.

In the last season, AS Roma finished fifth, while Verona claimed ninth position on their return to Serie A. Roma will surely like to challenge for the European places this time. The 2020-21 Serie A outing between Hellas Verona and AS Roma will be the first match for both the teams in this season.

The Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs AS Roma fixture will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona. It is scheduled to start at 12.15am IST on Sunday.

Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: Team News

Verona will be without Fabio Borini, who has been released, and Sofyan Amrabat, who recently returned to his club Fiorentina. However, Adrien Tameze might make a debut tonight.

On the other hand, Roma will play without Nicolo Zaniolo who has a serious knee injury. Another doubt for the playing XI is Diego Perotti. Veretout and Mancini might make their official debuts tonight.

Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona possible starting lineup vs AS Roma: Silvestri; Faraoni, Gunter, Dimarco; Lazovic, Veloso, Tameze, Zaccagni; Stepinski, Di Carmine, Tupta

Serie A 2020-21 AS Roma possible starting lineup vs Hellas Verona: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Fazio; Peres, Diawara, Cristante, Spinazzola; Pedro, Dzeko, Pellegrini

Where to watch Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs AS Roma match live in India (TV channels)?

Hellas Verona will host AS Roma at 12:15 am on Sunday, September 20. The Serie A match between Hellas Verona vs AS Roma will be played at Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium. The Serie A Hellas Verona vs AS Roma game live telecast will be available on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs AS Roma match live streaming?

Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs AS Roma live stream will be available on Sony LIV.