Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

It will be a face-off between Antonio Conte and Stefano Pioli when Inter Milan will play host to city rivals AC Milan in the Milan Derby on Saturday, October 17. The Serie A 2020-2021 Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be played at the San Siro stadium. Milan, who have impressed fans with their game this season, will look to end their losing run against Inter tonight. Milan were on the losing end in their last four meetings against the Conte-led side. In Serie A 2020-21, Milan have emerged victorious in all three games and have stretched their winning streak to 19 matches across all competitions.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are also unbeaten till now in the current season. In their last outing, Inter held Lazio to a 1-1 draw. With seven points from three matches, Inter are placed fifth in the league standings.

The Serie A 2020-2021 Inter Milan vs AC Milan fixture will kick off at 9:30 pm.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of the big game, Conte has a long list of absentees. Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar, wing-back Ashley Young, midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini and reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu will miss the game as they all have tested positive for COVID-19.

As for AC Milan, veteran striker as returned to the side after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Handanovic; De Vrij, D'Ambrosio, Kolarov; Hakimi, Brozovic, Vidal, Barella, Perisic; Lukaku, Martinez

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of AC Milan against Inter Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Inter Milan will be hosting AC Milan in the Monday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 9:30 pm on October 17. The match will be telecast in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AC Milan match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.