Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will take on Roma in Serie A on Wednesday. This is the match where Paulo Fonseca’s team will look to amplify their pace towards a Europa League qualification. They have plenty of work to do as they come into the match placed seventh on the table and are only a couple of points ahead Sassuolo with three games left in this season.

Inter come into this match after having been crowned Serie A champions last week. However, they still will look to keep their unbeaten 19 match winning streak intact and end their campaign on a dominant high.

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma game is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan come into this match without any fresh injury concerns after their 5-1 win against Sampdoria on Saturday. They will still be without the likes of Aleksandar Kolarov and Arturo Vidal as they are recovering from their respective injuries picked up last month.

AS Roma have a mountain to climb and they will be without a number of their players that include Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara as well as Carles Perez. Apart from these players, there are also doubts over the Chris Smalling, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Gonzalo Villar.

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

AS Roma possible starting line-up: Antonio Mirante; Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, May 13, at the San Siro.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs AS Roma match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.

