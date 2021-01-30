Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

High-flying Inter Milan will take on Benevento to the San Siro this weekend in Serie A as they hope to push on in the title race. They beat crosstown rivals AC Milan in a pulsating Derby della Madonnina encounter in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia earlier this week and hence, are looking in good shape ahead of this match.

Benevento, on the other hand, will look to put an end to a three-game winless run in the league and cause a huge upset.

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento game is scheduled to kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento: Team News, Injury Update

For Inter Milan, Antonio Conte will not be able to avail the services of Matias Vecino and Danilo D'Ambrosio, as they are long-term injury absentees. Several other key players that include Lautaro Martinez, Achraf Hakimi, and Alessandro Bastoni are likely to be back in the playing XI.

Benevento, on the other hand, will be without the services of Massimo Volta, Luca Antei, Gaetano Letizia and Gabriele Moncini, as they are injured at the moment.

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Benevento possible starting line-up: Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Sunday, January 31, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento match will telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Benevento match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.