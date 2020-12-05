Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan is all set to welcome Bologna to the San Siro on Saturday as the Serie A action rolls on. Inter come into this game after they won 3-2 win against Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League game. Bologna, on the other hand, have been in form when they beat Crotone 1-0 last Sunday in Serie A match.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna: Team News, Injury Update

Antonio Conte will have to deal with the absence of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan and veteran left-back Aleksandar Kolarov. Bologna too have to be without few of their young turks - Italy international Riccardo Orsolini, striker Federico Santander, Danish attacker Andreas Skov Olsen as well as Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks will all miss out.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Bologna Predicted XI: Lukasz Skorupski, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Hickey, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone, Rodrigo Palacio, Musa Barrow

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna will take place on December 6, 2020.

What are the timings of Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna will start on 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna will be played at San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna?

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna will be shown on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Bologna live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.