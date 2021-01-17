Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Serie A weekend will veer off to a suitable crescendo on Monday, January 18, when Inter Milan will welcome Scudetto rivals Juventus in the Derby d'Italia. This will be the 175th league encounter between the Italian giants. The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Antonio Conte's Juvnetus is second-placed side by four points before kickoff and they also have a game in hand and they will look to narrow the gap on the fourth win on the spin.

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus will kick off at 12: 45 am.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will not be able to avail the services of Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Pinamonti and Matias Vecino as they are all nursing their respective injuries. Barring these, Antonio Conte has a fit and ready squad at his disposal.

Juventus, on the other hand, are without the services of COVID-19 cases Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, as well as the injured Paulo Dybala.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Probable Starting Line-up

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal; Young; Martinez, Lukaku

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, Bonucci, Frabotta; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus will take place on January 18.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus will start on 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus will be played at San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.