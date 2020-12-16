Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan are all set to host Napoli at the Giuseppe Meazza in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash in the Serie A.

Inter are just three points shy of rivals AC Milan and are in the second place. At the same time, Napoli are just a further point behind and are seated at the third place.

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

For Inter, Achraf Hakimi limped off against Cagliari and hence, he might miss out this game against Napoli.

Napoli, on the other hand, have a fairly settled unit. Victor Osimhen is the only injured player in Gattuso's squad, and the rest of players are all available which is a great place to start for the visitors.

Inter Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Napoli Predicted XI: David Ospina (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli will take place on 17th December 2020.

What are the timings of Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli will start on 01:15 AM IST.

Where is Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli will be played at San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli?

Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli will be shown on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli?

The Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.