Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Fans wait for a hotly contested match for a top four finish as Juventus host AC Milan in their Serie A campaign on Monday. The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST.

Milan and Juventus are currently tied on 69 points for the season and the Rossoneri know that they could do with three points to give a boost to their top four hopes. On the other hand, the Bianconeri are ahead of their opponents in third place due to goal difference.

Heading into the match Andrea Pirlo’s side have only lost two of their last 14 games across all competitions. Whereas, Stefano Pioli’s Milan side ended their two-match losing streak with a 2-0 win against Benevento last weekend. Both sides will look to score maximum points as it is a huge match in the top flight of Italian football.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Merih Demiral’s availability is the only concern for Juventus. While Daniel Maldini recovering from an injury will miss out this match for Milan. They will also be without the services of Samuel Castillejo due to suspension.

Juventus probable starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan probable starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What time is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at Allianz Stadium, in Turin.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AC Milan match?

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AC Milan fixture?

Live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

Keywords:

Juventus vs AC Milan India Telecast, Juventus vs AC Milan India Timing, Juventus vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Juventus vs AC Milan Match Timing In India, Juventus vs AC Milan, Juventus vs AC Milan H2h, Juventus vs AC Milan Head To Head, Juventus vs AC Milan Prediction, Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A 2020-21 Today, Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A 2020-21 Live Streaming, Serie A 2020-21 Live Match Telecast, Serie A 2020-21

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here