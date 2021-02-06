Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will lock horns with AS Roma and both the sides have title aspirations as they head into a crucial clash on Saturday. Juventus will host rivals AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday and both teams need a win.

Roma are currently at third on the Serie A table with 40 points. Juventus are fourth with 39 but they have a game in hand and as such, and a win here will be the first step towards steering clear of AS Roma.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma game is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma: Team News, Injury Update

For Juventus, Paulo Dybala could return for the match against AS Roma but then, it is not a certain for the playing XI. Barring this, Andrea Pirlo does not have any other injury concerns.

As for AS Roma, Chris Smalling will still be sidelined with a strain in his left thigh. Nicolo Zanioli is a long-term absentee for the Giallorossi. Also Pedro Rodriguez could well miss this match against Juventus.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

AS Roma possible starting line-up: Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Davide Santon; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma match will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 06, at the Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs AS Roma match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.