Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will lock horns against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday as the Serie A action resumes. Both the sides have not been at their best this season and this will be the game where they would be keen to prove a point and get their campaign back on track.

Juventus are unbeaten in the Serie A but are still at the fourth place on the table. Atalanta, on the other hand, are languishing at the eighth spot.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will be without defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral for this game.

For Atalanta, Mario Pasalic, Aleksey Miranchuk, and Mattia Caldara are all currently injured and hence, will not take part in this match.

Juventus vs Atalanta Probable Starting XI

Juventus Probable Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta Probable Starting XI: Pierluigi Gollini; Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Matteo Pessina, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Duvan Zapata

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta will take place on December 16.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta will start on 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta will be played at Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.