Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus have found their form in the recent past and they will now hope to get their domestic season back on track when they take on Bologna on Sunday.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Bologna finally found some form as they defeated Verona and this was their first victory in nine league games. The side has won only five games this season and are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna will kick off at 5:00 pm.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will be without Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, and Merih Demiral and this is a problem in central defence. Paulo Dybala is also missing as his injury concerns continue to impede him.

For Bologna, Ibrahima Mbaye, Federico Santander, and Gary Medel are long-term absentees and hence, they will not be able to feature in this match.

Juventus vs Bologna Probable Starting Line up

Juventus Probable Starting Line up: Wojceich Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Gianluca Frabotta; Aaron Ramsey, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bologna Probable Starting Line up: Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio.

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna will take place on January 25.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna will start on 05:00 PM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna will be played at Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Bologna live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.